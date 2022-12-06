Steph Curry: ‘Ultimate Compliment’ That Some Believed Viral Video Was Real

Stephen Curry’s viral video of him heaving, and making, five near-full-court shots in a row has dominated debates online on whether the video was legit or edited. Sadly, the video is, in fact, not real. And Curry addressed it when talking to reporters Monday.

Someone within the Warriors organization told reporters that the video was edited and when asked about it, Curry couldn’t help but smile—especially when it was mentioned that people actually thought it was real.

“I’ll let them be the judge of that, but it’s an ultimate compliment to probably be amazed by it but not think it’s outlandish that it could be real, but we had some fun with it,” Curry said. “The Sports Illustrated team coming with some heat. I did make two of them, though, just in case anybody was wondering.”

The video, produced by Sports Illustrated, has almost 120,000 likes on Twitter as of Tuesday morning. Curry has built a career on being lethal anywhere on the court and the fact that fans would believe he is capable of this near-impossible sequence says everything you need to know about how the NBA world views his range.