Tom Brady Unleashes NSFW Reaction to Comeback Win on Live TV

At this rate, Tom Brady is going to be facing a hefty fine from the FCC.

That’s because with each thrilling win, Brady just can’t seem to keep those dirty words out of his mouth (or out of earshot of a microphone). That latest instance of the 45-year-old’s verbal transgressions came following the Buccaneers’ comeback victory over the Saints on Monday night, when Tampa Bay rallied from a 13-point fourth-quarter deficit to win, 17–16, after a touchdown pass from Brady to Rashaad White with just three seconds left in the game.

In the immediate aftermath of the game, Brady was fired up jogging off the field, and dropped an expletive that was caught on camera.

Given the improbability of a Bucs victory, it’s understandable why Brady was so animated. After a field goal on the game’s opening drive, Tampa Bay was held scoreless on eight consecutive possessions. The Bucs finally scored with 3:00 left to trim the New Orleans lead to 16–10, then held the Saints to a quick three-and-out to get the ball back with 2:29 left.

From there, Brady led the offense on an 11-play, 63-yard drive, during which Brady connected on eight of 10 pass attempts to five different receivers to complete a patented Brady comeback. It was only the second time in his NFL career Brady won after trailing by at least 13 points in the fourth quarter. You probably know the other instance.

The win improved Tampa Bay to 6–6 on the season, two games clear in the loss column for first place in the NFC South.