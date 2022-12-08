NFL players—they’re just like us. Well, kind of.

During football season, many of us are obsessed with their fantasy teams. And at one time or another, we’ve all been in a position where we really want to trade for somebody, and the other fantasy manager just won’t cooperate. But that scenario takes on a whole different element when the person you’re trying to trade for is … you.

Allow Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb to elaborate.

Speaking with NBC Sports‘s Matthew Berry, Lamb explained how he was unable to draft himself in his fantasy football league and had to negotiate with his brother in order to add himself to his roster.

“I had to trade for myself,” Lamb said. “My brother drafted me before me. It was crazy.”

As Lamb explains it, he and his brother had discussed draft strategies before the season began, with his brother saying that he was hoping to pick both Lamb and Bengals wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase. Ultimately, Lamb ended up with Chase on his team, and his brother drafted Lamb. So the Dallas star was able to swap Chase for himself and restore order to his league.

In the end, the deal has worked out pretty well for both parties. Chase missed four games during the middle of the season due to injury but has been productive otherwise, averaging 19.8 fantasy points per game in standard PPR leagues. Lamb, meanwhile, is ranked as the seventh-best wide receiver on the season under the same format, averaging 16.9 points per game.

For as productive as Lamb has been on the field, it appears he’s a good fantasy football manager, too.