Ravens Player Says Locker Room Debated 100 Humans vs. One Gorilla Fight

It was a busy day full of intense debate in the Ravens locker room on Thursday.

Cornerback Marlon Humphrey told reporters on Thursday that the team got into a discussion about who would win in a fight: 100 humans or one gorilla.

Humphrey admitted he’s on team gorilla since he said it seems too tough for the humans to figure out how to take down the animal. Then, he compared the debate to the team’s upcoming battle vs. division rival the Steelers on Sunday.

“All I know is, if we can be the gorillas and the Steelers can be the humans, I think we got a good chance on Sunday,” Humphrey said.

The debate will be settled once and for all on Sunday when the Ravens (or the gorilla) face the Steelers (or the humans) in Pittsburgh. This is the first meeting between the two AFC North teams this season.

The Ravens currently lead the AFC North with an 8–4 record, while the Steelers fall in last place with a 5–7 record.