Lane Kiffin Trolls Brian Kelly Over ‘Swagger’ List Headlined by Deion Sanders

With a contract extension and Texas Bowl berth in hand, Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin is having some fun.

Kiffin, long one of college football's most prominent public instigators, took to Twitter early Saturday morning to congratulate Colorado coach Deion Sanders—and needle LSU coach Brian Kelly—for their respective places in a list of coaches with the most and least swagger.

"@DeionSanders @CoachBrianKelly congrats!!!" he tweeted, captioning rankings that listed Sanders and Kelly as college football's coaches with the most and least swagger, respectively.

Kiffin came in at No. 2 on the “most swagger” list, compiled by popular college football rankings account @BigGameBoomer.

Kelly’s Tigers defeated Kiffin’s Rebels 45–20 on Oct. 22 in Baton Rouge, at which point Mississippi was ranked No. 7 in the AP poll. After the game, Kelly poked fun at Kiffin with a tweet referencing his "rat poison" catchphrase, borrowed from Alabama coach Nick Saban.

After leading the Rebels to an 8–4 season, Kiffin denied reports connecting him to the open Auburn job, poking fun at a local reporter in the process. The Tigers wound up hiring Liberty coach Hugh Freeze to replace the fired Bryan Harsin, and Mississippi gave Kiffin an extension.

Weeks prior, Kiffin had told reporters Sanders would “do great” as Auburn’s coach, calling him a “great recruiter” and “great name.” Sanders would ultimately end up with Colorado after a successful two-year stint at Jackson State.

The Rebels and LSU will play Texas Tech and Purdue in the Texas and Citrus Bowls, respectively.