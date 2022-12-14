Stephen Jackson Recalls Michael Jordan Angrily Schooling Bobcats

Michael Jordan’s competitiveness is arguably his greatest quality as one of the greatest players in NBA history, but that fire didn’t fade when he retired. As the owner of the Hornets, Jordan has shown how competitive he is on occasion.

Former NBA guard Stephen Jackson told a story that perfectly captures Jordan’s competitive edge. While playing on the then-Bobcats, Jackson explained how Jordan once brought his playing mindset to his role as team owner during the 2009-10 season.

“We got our a** beat by somebody, and he came in the locker room after the game just going off on us, like, ‘We need to get our s*** together,” Jackson said on the “Million Dollaz Worth of Game” podcast. “I made some little comment or something like that. He ain’t say nothing, so he came into practice the next day. … He’s going off.”

The next day, Jordan came into Bobcats practice looking to prove something to his team. Jackson explained that Jordan was specifically angry at both he and Gerald Wallace, who were supposed to be the leaders on the team.

Jordan, seven years into retirement at age 46 or 47, then joined the second unit for a scrimmage and lifted the bench squad to a win over the starters.

“He came out there, pushed whoever Gerald Wallace was guarding, the three-guard, kicked him out and got in that spot, played with the second team,” Jackson said. “He scored a couple points, and to the point where he talked so much s*** afterward, he grabbed the ball and went and dunked one on the way out. True story.”

While that performance may have frustrated many players, Jackson couldn’t help but admire Jordan afterward.

“That’s why he’s the GOAT,” Jackson recalled thinking to himself that day.