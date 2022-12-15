Chargers Decry Pro Bowl ‘Conspiracy’ in Austin Ekeler Spoof Campaign Ad

The most recent election cycle is still fresh in the minds of many Americans who endured a flood of political ads leading up to the Nov. 8 midterms. Now, with NFL Pro Bowl voting in full swing, it seems as if the appeals to get your vote are back.

That’s because the Chargers, with a clever bit of marketing, have launched a campaign to get running back Austin Ekeler to the Pro Bowl Games. In a minute-long video that hits every well-worn trope of political campaign stumping—voiceover lines like “They’re not telling you the truth” and “Why doesn’t ‘big NFL’ want Austin Ekeler in the Pro Bowl?”—the team has put its full support behind Ekeler, urging fans to get out the vote and send him to Las Vegas.

The video really hits its stride when the narrative shifts to Ekeler’s blue-collar roots. The sixth-year running back and alumnus of Western Colorado is shown cleaning snow off his car, followed by the declaration that, “A vote for Austin is a vote for the working class.” The ad then shows Ekeler doing volunteer work and a pseudo-endorsement from none other than Bills quarterback Josh Allen.

If that clever video isn’t enough to get Ekeler into the Pro Bowl Games, perhaps his on-field performance will. Ekeler has totaled 1,257 yards from scrimmage in 13 games this season, and his 13 touchdowns ranks second in the NFL to Detroit’s Jamaal Williams. Of course, as any worthy candidate will tell you, it’s as much about the work on the campaign trail as it is the actual results.