Chris Paul to Graduate From Winston-Salem State University Today

Suns point guard Chris Paul will add another accolade to his already remarkable résumé on Friday: a college diploma.

Paul, clad in a red-and-white cap and gown, was pictured ahead of his Winston-Salem State graduation on Friday morning. AndScape’s Marc J. Spears said that the Suns point guard flew down to North Carolina late last night after racking up 15 points and 13 assists in a 111–95 win over the Clippers.

Paul will graduate with a bachelor’s degree in communications after enrolling in Winston-Salem State, a historically black university, in 2020. He had started pursuing a bachelor’s degree in 2003 at Wake Forest, but left the ACC school after two years to begin his NBA career as the No. 4 selection in the 2005 draft.

In addition to receiving his own diploma, Paul gave a $2,500 gift to each of his fellow graduates on Friday.

Paul was asked about the celebratory moment following the Suns’ win over the Clippers Thursday and explained that he was most excited to share the achievement with his family.

“Man it’s cool, I’m excited, Long time coming,” Paul said. “To be able to go back home and do that with my family is something that snuck up kinda quick but I’m probably most excited that I get to spend the next 10 days with my wife and my kids.”

Paul has made tremendous contributions to HBCUs over the years, having created an internship pipeline at North Carolina A&T and produced a docuseries to highlight the lack of resources HBCU athletic programs. He’s also been a part of two different basketball showcases featuring HBCUs.

“I speak about it every now and then when I get a chance, but I think HBCUs are so important for trying to make sure that we level the playing field,” Paul said last month, per the Arizona Republic. “Make sure that they’re provided with the same opportunities that a lot of these other schools are blessed with, and the guys are just as talented, if not more talented, they just need the platform. They need people to see them, to believe in them.”