Jalen Hurts Dropped Some Serious Money on His Offensive Line for Christmas

Christmas is just around the corner, which means it’s time to decide what to give your coworkers as holiday presents. For Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts, he spared no expense when gifting the most important members of his team.

On Friday, it was revealed that Hurts gave his entire offensive line Louis Vuitton travel bags as holiday gifts.

Philadelphia has been the NFL’s best team this year, and Hurts has played at an MVP-caliber level. He’s thrown for 3,157 yards, run for 686 yards and accounted for 32 total touchdowns so far this year.

However, none of that would be possible without the help of one of the best offensive lines in the game. The Eagles’ starting line features veterans Jason Kelce, Isaac Seumalo and Lane Johnson, along with younger players Landon Dickerson and Jordan Mailata, but Hurts gave the gifts to every offensive lineman on the team, not just the starters.

While Hurts was generous to his line, he apparently wasn’t as kind to his wide receivers. A.J. Brown joked on Twitter that the wide receivers had yet to receive a gift from Hurts.

Christmas is a week away, so there is still time for Hurts to make Brown and company happy.