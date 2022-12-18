The 2022 World Cup final was arguably one of the greatest matches in the history of the sport, and with Lionel Messi’s triumphant storybook finish, there must also be heartbreak on the opposite side of the pitch.

After a valiant effort, in which he scored three goals, France’s Kylian Mbappé came up short in a thrilling ending to the World Cup that was decided by penalty kicks. While Argentina celebrated its victory, cameras caught Argentina goalie Emiliano Martínez consoling Mbappé, who was sitting on the ground soaking in the heartbreaking defeat.

The two placed each other’s hands on the back of one another’s necks before Martínez helped Mbappé to his feet.

Martínez had a huge save in penalties, and Mbappé’s performance was just the second hat trick in a World Cup final.