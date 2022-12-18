Frank Gore Jr. on Interview-Bombing Relative: ‘Auntie, Chill!’

Frank Gore Jr. enjoyed one of the best games in FBS bowl history on Saturday, and naturally, his family was excited for him. Unfortunately, one of his family members got a little too excited, resulting in a hilarious and viral moment after a record-breaking performance.

Gore, the son of former NFL running back Frank Gore, set a new FBS bowl-game record with 329 rushing yards in Southern Mississippi’s 38–24 win over Rice in the LendingTree Bowl. After the game, the Southern Mississippi running back was being interviewed on the field by ESPN’s Alyssa Lang when an excited family member barged into the camera shot, leading to Gore saying, “Auntie, chill!”

Gore was in the middle of praising his offensive line during when his aunt grabbed some camera time while screaming with excitement. Her glee is understandable. Gore broke the previous bowl record of 317 rushing yards, set by Appalachian State’s Camerun Peoples in the 2020 Myrtle Beach Bowl against North Texas.