Every now and again, NFL players have some fun on social media poking fun at the league after they have one of the best games of their careers. Particularly, to point out when they get a not-so-random drug test after such a performance.

JJ Watt is one of the most dominant players to ever play the sport and judging from his latest tweet, he may have been drug tested more than any other player of his generation.

The Cardinals defensive end posted a picture of a text message on Twitter from the NFL for a random drug test and he couldn’t help but find it hilarious via some laughing emojis.

“I think I’ve been ‘randomly selected’ after every 3 sack game of my career,” he said in the tweet.

According to the message, he was instructed to get tested within three hours of receiving the text less than a day after tallying three sacks and five tackles in Sunday’s 24–15 loss to the Broncos.

Judging from Watt’s transparency and his history of playing clean, the three-time defensive player of the year appears to not have anything to worry about from this latest test.