J.J. Watt Ends the Career of a Twitter Troll

Also in Traina Thoughts: Year in Review SI Media Podcast; Pat Beverley has a question about white people; Pro Bowl announcement goes viral and more.

1. It’s been a great week for people getting revenge on trolls.

Earlier this week, I posted a video in Traina Thoughts of someone setting up a sting to confront a troll.

Today, we have the story of J.J. Watt’s ending the Twitter career of another troll.

On Tuesday, Watt shared his thoughts on being one of the three fastest players to 75 sacks in NFL history.

So, here’s Watt sharing a pretty cool tidbit about being in a group with his brother and the NFL player he idolized as a kid. But because many of the awful people on Twitter live for gotchas, one person decided he would attempt to expose Watt.

Twitter user @ed30650 was clearly not in the holiday spirit, so he responded to Watt with this:

“White retired in 2000 and you were born in 89. No 10-11 year old ever said man I [sic] Reggie white is my idol at around that age. Quit it with that false humility. This is about you, and you only. Nothing wrong with being proud of your accomplishments. Just be real, Don’t be fake.”

That was a big mistake on the troll’s part because Watt had ammunition and fired back.

@ed30650. Destroyed. Literally and figuratively.

2. A brand-new SI Media Podcast dropped Thursday morning, and it’s a 2022 Sports Media Year in Review episode with The Ringer’s Bryan Curtis.

We discussed the best and worst of sports media from the past year, and I expanded my thoughts on the SI Sports Media Awards that I handed out Wednesday.

You can listen to the podcast below or download it on Apple, Spotify and Google.

3. Commanders special teams player Jeremy Reaves got word Wednesday that he made the Pro Bowl. Reaves had quite a journey before getting the honor.

So it’s not surprising that Reaves would be emotional when he got the news from coach Ron Rivera.

4. I thought this clip of Lakers guard Pat Beverley’s expressing his confusion and dismay that white people don’t seem to heat up their food enough was hilarious, but then the video went to another level at the very end when the topic of cold pizza came up.

5. What a complete embarrassment this is for Yankees third baseman Josh Donaldson.

6. You need to hear the Cavaliers’ Robin Lopez pleading to the refs to call a flopping foul on his brother, Brook, during Wednesday’s Cleveland-Milwaukee game.

7. RANDOM VIDEO OF THE DAY: “You want a Christmas card? You want a Christmas card? All right. Here!”

Be sure to catch up on past editions of Traina Thoughts and check out the Sports Illustrated Media Podcast hosted by Jimmy Traina on Apple, Spotify or Google. You can also follow Jimmy on Twitter, Instagram and TikTok.