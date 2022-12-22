The holiday season is a time for showing those around you how much you care with a heartfelt gift. In Patrick Mahomes’s case, the Chiefs quarterback opted to go big with his show of appreciation for his offensive line with this year’s presents.

Mahomes hooked up his protectors with sets of TaylorMade golf clubs, complete with custom bags featuring their jersey numbers and a box of balls for good measure. As quarterbacks around the league look to hook up their offensive linemen with top-tier gifts, this one will be tough to top.

Clearly, Mahomes has set the bar high for gift giving.

Mahomes is no stranger to the golf course. He acquitted himself well in a quarterback-centric version of “The Match” back in June, although he and Josh Allen lost to Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers. Despite the loss, Mahomes proved he had game, carrying his playing partner and showing off moonshot drives and a strong short game that, while maybe not rivaling his feats on the football field, were nonetheless impressive.

Maybe Mahomes can provide some lessons for his now-geared-up teammates to go along with the fresh sticks.