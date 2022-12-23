Jets’ Zach Wilson Benched After Fans Boo Throughout ‘TNF’ Game

Jets fans weren’t thrilled with quarterback Zach Wilson’s performance on Thursday night vs. the Jaguars.

As the game headed into halftime, the crowd at MetLife Stadium erupted in loud boos that already echoed throughout the first half. In the last play before the half, Wilson threw an interception at the Jaguars 25-yard line.

But the boos didn’t just come from this play. Fans were jeering their quarterback throughout a first half that saw their team only put up 66 yards of offense and three first downs.

Wilson was not sharp for most of the opening 30 minutes, as he completed just seven passes.

In the third quarter, fans even began clamoring for a quarterback change. This is Wilson’s ninth start this season after he was benched for a few games following criticizing comments he made about the team’s defense (and some lackluster play). Jets faithful began chanting fourth-string quarterback Chris Streveler’s name, and coach Robert Saleh obliged to start the fourth quarter, as the former Cardinals backup entered the game.

Previously, Mike White started in Wilson’s absence, but White wasn’t cleared for contact ahead of Thursday’s game while he deals with a fractured rib.