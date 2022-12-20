Jets’ Zach Wilson to Start vs. Jaguars, Mike White Not Medically Cleared

Jets coach Robert Saleh officially ruled out quarterback Mike White for Thursday night’s game vs. the Jaguars as he has still not been medically cleared for contact from his fractured rib.

In his place, Zach Wilson will start in the primetime game.

White hasn’t played since the 20–12 loss to the Bills on Dec. 11. In that game, he left multiple times after taking hard hits, but returned to finish out the game. He was taken to a local hospital afterwards and later was diagnosed with a fractured rib.

White has started in three games this season, leading the team to a 1–2 record in that span. As the backup quarterback this season, White was put in the starting role after Wilson was demoted following the team’s 10–3 loss to the Patriots on Nov. 20. He took heat following the game, after saying he didn’t think the offense let the defense down, comments he later walked back.

Wilson was named the starter last weekend with White out due to his injury. In the team’s 20–17 loss to the Lions, he completed 18-of-35 passes for 317 yards, two touchdowns and one interception.

The Jets will need the win on Thursday night in order to stay in the hunt for the playoffs. They currently sit in the ninth spot in the AFC with a 7–7 record.