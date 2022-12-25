Erin Andrews Deftly Deflects Pass by Eagles’ Gardner Minshew

Fox Sports reporter Erin Andrews had quite the close call with an errant football during Sunday’s Eagles-Cowboys game in Dallas.

Andrews went viral after she was captured on video swiftly deflecting a throwaway pass from Eagles quarterback Gardner Minshew on the Dallas sideline with her arm as it flew toward her face. The deft dodge garnered the veteran reporter waves of attention on Twitter, where Andrews, much like she did at Jerry World, casually played off her close encounter.

“I married a hockey player. Hit it with my wrist and move on. Hot,” Andrews tweeted, subtly shouting out her husband, two-time Stanley Cup champion and 14-year NHL veteran Jarret Stoll, whom she married in 2017.

About an hour later, Andrews responded to a story covering her viral moment with another reminder for those who may have been concerned about her wellbeing.

“Also taken a line drive to the jaw. Next play. Can’t be soft,” she wrote.

While Fox may have been on edge looking at the clip, Sunday’s near mishap was clearly nothing more than another day in the office for Andrews. And, thankfully, the outcome was far less dangerous than it initially appeared.