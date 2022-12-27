Monday night’s game between the Chargers and Colts was not the pinnacle of the sport. The two teams combined for five turnovers, while the hapless Colts went 0-for-10 on third-down attempts. At many points it was difficult to watch, but for some fantasy football managers, there was no use trying to look away.

Most leagues hold their semifinals during Week 16, which meant that championship matchup berths were on the line during this snoozefest of a game. When the dust settled, the performance from one player in particular drew the ire of many managers: Chargers tight end Gerald Everett.

The six-year veteran and former second-round pick has had a productive season, notching career highs in catches (52) and receiving yards (532) coming into Week 17, marks that made him the 14th-best fantasy tight end in standard PPR scoring formats. As one of the handful of widely started fantasy players participating in Monday’s game, many managers had their postseason lives riding on his scoring output.

Which is what makes Everett’s final stat line a particularly tough pill to swallow for some: zero catches, zero yards and zero targets.

Everett was on the field plenty and the Chargers attempted 31 passes—just none thrown the tight end’s way. Fellow tight ends Tre’ McKitty and Donald Parnham Jr. each had one reception, but Everett didn’t get any love. Naturally, this lackluster performance drew plenty of passionate responses on social media—a well-worn tradition every week of the NFL season, but one made that much more intense during the fantasy playoffs.

Like most NFL players, Everett likely won’t mind one bit, especially considering his team was on the right side of a 20–3 victory. If your fantasy team met its end as a result of his Monday night showing, though, consider this a place to vent your frustrations. If yours is sailing to the finals because of it, count yourself lucky.