With less than a week until the Peach Bowl between Georgia and Ohio State, the trash talk already has started. And the players aren’t the ones taking shots.

When talking to media members Tuesday, Bulldogs co-defensive coordinator Will Muschamp was asked what he remembered about the 1993 Citrus Bowl, which is the only previous matchup between the two programs.

At the time, Muschamp was a Georgia defensive back, and his defense was tasked with slowing down Buckeyes quarterback Kirk Herbstreit, who is currently a broadcaster for ESPN. Muschamp recalled a moment at a luncheon before his team’s 21–14 win that he thought was a good sign going into the matchup.

“Herbstreit got up and threw a pass across the room,” Muschamp said. “I knew we had a shot to win. Make sure he knows I said that.”

Muschamp was right on the money that day, unlike Herbstreit, who finished the game with 110 passing yards after completing just 8-of-24 passes.

Muschamp won’t let him forget it even 30 years later.