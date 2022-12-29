Sports World Reacts to Death of Brazilian Soccer Great Pele

Brazilian soccer legend Pelé, born Edson Arantes do Nascimento, died at the age of 82.

Pelé is regarded as one of the greatest footballers in history, especially since he won a record three World Cups with the Brazilian national team. He is the only player in history to accomplish this feat.

Because of his lasting impact on soccer, the sports world was collectively devastated by his death following the breaking news on Thursday. “RIP to the GOAT” was even trending on Twitter shortly after the news of his death.

Various former and current soccer stars posted tributes to the now-late legend, including some of the players Pelé once played against.

Additionally, some soccer clubs from around the world posted tributes about Pelé and his impact on the sport.

Other sports figures and sports leagues expressed their thoughts on the late soccer star, too.