Lawn Mower-Riding DJ Steals the Show at Pinstripe Bowl

As Pro Football Hall of Famer and former analyst Dan Fouts once famously said: It’s the last game of the year, and you can’t hold anything back.

Such an ethos should be embraced by all those participating in college football bowl games. Thankfully, the organizers of the Bad Boy Mowers Pinstripe Bowl are believers that now is not the time for brevity.

The fans who were in attendance at Yankee Stadium to take in the matchup between Minnesota and Syracuse were in for a treat, as the in-stadium entertainment was being handled by a DJ named Jay Jung. In a setup fitting for the game’s sponsor, he soundtracked the game while riding atop an actual lawn mower. Behold:

Such a spectacle could only happen at a bowl game played in a baseball stadium outdoors in the middle of winter. The game itself unfolded in a fittingly bizarre fashion, with the Golden Gophers winning, 28-20, despite being outgained by 262 yards and averaging a mere 2.3 yards per rush attempt.

The result almost doesn’t matter, though, as the sight of a DJ riding atop a landscape maintenance machine hit like something out of Mad Max: Fury Road. It certainly drew a strong reaction on social media, so check out the best of the bunch.