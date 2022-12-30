Viral Duke’s Mayo Bowl Moments That Made Fans Do a Double Take

Bowl season means unique sponsorships, and there is no game that integrates its sponsor better than the Duke’s Mayo Bowl. On Friday, as Maryland and NC State battled in Charlotte, a variety of mayo-themed content went viral.

First, Duke’s Mayo introduced the official mascot of the bowl game, Tubby, a giant jar of mayonnaise.

The social media accounts got involved. In honor of the Mayo Bowl, Taylor Smyth, who runs the Maryland Twitter account, ate mayo in different ways as the original tweet got more and more likes.

Besides that, Duke’s Real Mayo made sure to provide its own viral marketing. That included giving Jay Arnold, the bowl game’s one millionth fan, a giant jar of mayonnaise in the first quarter, while another fan chugged an entire jug on his own.

After halftime, Tubby joined Anish Shroff and Brock Osweiler in the booth as the broadcasters taste-tested Duke’s Mayo on macarons.

Duke’s Mayo also held a mayo-eating competition between a Maryland fan and an NC State fan, with the Terrapin coming out on top.

Of course, NC State offensive lineman Bryson Speas revealed to the world that he eats mayonnaise with spaghetti.

Many sponsors do a great job promoting their product during bowl season, but no one does it better than Duke’s Mayo.