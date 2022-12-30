Phoenix Zoo’s One-Horned Rhino, Chutti, Predicts Fiesta Bowl Winner

Michigan has a chance to compete for the College Football Playoff national championship game on Jan. 9, 2023 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

A year ago, eventual champion Georgia dismantled the Wolverines in the national semifinal game. On Saturday, Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh and his squad will seek to avenge the ugly loss from last season when Michigan takes the field against TCU in the Vrbo Fiesta Bowl in Glendale, Arizona.

However, ahead of Saturday’s bowl game, a popular animal at the Phoenix Zoo likely earned some friends from the Michigan fanbase. Chutti “The Cutie”, a one-horned Indian rhinoceros, picked the Wolverines to defeat the Horned Frogs.

The eight-year-old rhino walked out of the water and immediately gravitated to the blue and maize box before knocking it over as his Fiesta Bowl winner. Take a look.

SI Staff: College Football Playoff Predictions: Expert Picks for Saturday’s Semifinals

Now that Chutti has chosen Michigan, quarterback J.J. McCarthy and the Wolverines’ offense and defense must take care of business to prove Chutti’s prediction correct and earn the program’s first College Football Playoff win ever.

If Michigan defeats TCU, the Wolverines will play the winner of the Peach Bowl between Georgia and Ohio State.