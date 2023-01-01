Commanders coach Ron Rivera appeared to reveal that he didn’t know the team could be eliminated from playoff contention on Sunday until a reporter mentioned it in the team’s postgame press conference.

Washington lost to the Browns, 24-10, in the early window of games on Sunday. If the Packers beat the Vikings in the late-afternoon (ET) window of games, the Commanders will officially be eliminated from the playoffs.

NBC Sports Washington’s Grant Paulsen asked Rivera if he would consider playing third-string quarterback Sam Howell against the Cowboys next week. Rivera looked confused and asked, “We can be eliminated?”

When the reporter clarified the situation to Rivera, he seemed surprised when saying, “Ah, sorry.”

The Commanders dropped to 7–8–1 with Sunday’s loss. They will indeed be eliminated from the postseason if the Packers (7-8) beat the Vikings (12-3).