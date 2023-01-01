TCU Drops Its Highly Anticipated Video Trolling Michigan, Harbaugh

No. 3 TCU punched its ticket to the College Football Playoff national championship next Monday night with a 51–45 upset win over No. 2 Michigan on Saturday.

The Horned Frogs have rolled to an improbable trip to the title game in Sonny Dykes’s first year as the program’s coach behind an electric offense led by Heisman finalist quarterback Max Duggan and an opportune defense that once again showed its stripes on Saturday.

The TCU defense stopped Michigan down by the goal line twice, and ran back two interceptions for touchdowns to put themselves one win away from a championship.

TCU’s social media team, as it has all year, posted another elite video trolling Jim Harbaugh and Michigan while celebrating the iconic victory for the program.

TCU awaits the winner of No. 1 Georgia and No. 4 Ohio State in the title game.