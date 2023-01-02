Erin Andrews Explains Why She’s ‘Obsessed’ With Brian Daboll

After the Giants clinched their first playoff spot since 2016, Fox Sports sideline reporter Erin Andrews was elated for coach Brian Daboll.

Andrews admitted she’s been “obsessed” with the coach ever since she learned about Daboll’s hospitality toward stadium workers. For instance, the first-year head coach sits with the groundskeepers ahead of every game and speaks with them because his grandfather was once a groundskeeper.

Andrews learned this tidbit when interviewing him one on one, and after the Giants’ 38–10 win over the Colts on Sunday, Daboll FaceTimed Andrews to include her in a special moment.

“So, guess what he just did?” Andrews said on her Calm Down with Erin and Charissa podcast. “He freakin’ FaceTimed me from his little like hut with the groundskeepers. He did it to show me. I was like dying.”

In her original interview with Daboll, Andrews said she asked him what he learned during nearly 25 years as an assistant coach. The reporter once again loved the coach’s response.

“He said that … you have to say hi to everyone, because when you are in this role and people say hi to you, and you don’t say hi back, it affects their day,” Andrews said. “He also said, which is a huge piece of advice, when you are at this level and people walk through your door to talk to you about something, it is the most important thing on their mind, and it has been bothering them for weeks and they’ve wanted to talk to you about it, and they finally have the balls to walk in and talk to you.”

Daboll’s Giants currently sit in the sixth NFC playoff spot with a 9–6–1 record. They conclude the regular season at Philadelphia (13-3) on Sunday.