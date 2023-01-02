Mississippi State played Monday’s ReliaQuest Bowl with heavy hearts, as it was the team’s first game since the death of head coach Mike Leach. And the end of the game was offbeat and unexpected, which is a fitting tribute to Leach.

Tied with Illinois late in the fourth quarter, the Bulldogs drove down the field and kicked a field goal to take a three-point lead. However, Illinois was able to use its timeouts to keep four seconds on the clock, giving them one final play.

The Illini tried multiple laterals on the final play, but Mississippi State defender Marcus Banks ultimately picked the ball up and ran the other way for a touchdown. Not only did that punctuate the victory, it also allowed the Bulldogs to cover a 3.5-point spread.

With the win, Mississippi State improved to 9-4 on the season, the program’s best record since 2017. However, for this team, nothing mattered more than getting a win for Mike Leach, and the Bulldogs accomplished just that.

The Bulldogs did a lot to honor Leach on Monday, from their helmets to their band to their first play. But the backdoor cover was the chef’s kiss.