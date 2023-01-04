Adam Vinatieri Shows Off Linebacker Physique in Viral Video

Adam Vinatieri is one of the greatest kickers in NFL history.

The former Colts and Patriots standout became known for consistently clutch performances on his way to becoming the league’s all-time leading scorer over the course of a pro career that spanned from 1996 through 2019.

The South Dakota State alum won four Super Bowls and was named first-team All-Pro three times in 24 NFL seasons. Ultimately, he’s almost certain to become the third pure placekicker in the Pro Football Hall of Fame, joining Jan Stenerud and Morten Andersen.

With 2,673 career points and a fistful of Super Bowl rings, Vinatieri could be excused if he decided to take it easy in retirement.

Instead, Vinatieri appears to have been working hard in the weight room. Judging by a workout video he posted this week, he looks a lot more like a linebacker or defensive end than a kicker these days.

Vinatieri, who turned 50 on Dec. 28, clearly is yoked, cut, ripped and supremely fit. If that’s a #dadbod, consider us impressed.