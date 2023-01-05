Stephen A. Smith Bashes Bucks, Raptors for Low-Scoring First Half

The Raptors and Bucks put up the lowest-scoring first half of the NBA season thus far on Wednesday night as Milwaukee took a 39–38 lead into the break at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto.

Toronto didn’t even score its first point until almost seven minutes into the game, which was televised on ESPN, after the team missed its first 15 shots. The teams combined to miss 23 consecutive shots from the field during one stretch of the opening period, tied for the most in the NBA since the 1997-98 season, according to the Elias Sports Bureau. The first quarter finished with the Bucks leading, 13–12.

ESPN personality Stephen A. Smith, who is known for sharing his unfiltered opinions, went on a hilarious rant during halftime about the “butt-ugly basketball” being played in the prime-time game.

“It’s the new year, that’s butt-ugly basketball in the first half,” Smith said. “I mean, have some decency Toronto and Milwaukee, there’s an audience watching. Could you give us some offense? Please, pretty please with sugar on top? Never had to ask that for years, but now we’re asking that. I mean, damn.”

Smith’s feelings about the game probably aligned pretty closely with what fans at the game and at home were thinking.

The teams picked up the pace a bit in the third quarter, which ended with Milwaukee ahead, 63-59.