Marvin Harrison Jr. Reportedly Responds to Bizarre USC Transfer Rumor

The transfer portal has created a new world in college football, where players change teams on a whim even if it doesn’t seem like they would in the first place. So, when an internet rumor floats around that Ohio State wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. is transferring to USC, it doesn’t take much for people to believe it.

Well, that rumor appears to be false. Jeremy Birmingham, an Ohio State insider at Rivals.com, said he asked Harrison directly about the rumor, and Harrison responded in disbelief.

“I asked him when he’s packing his stuff to transfer to USC,” Birmingham said on his podcast. “And he said, and I quote, ‘Where the—do they come up with this stuff?’”

Therefore, Birmingham assured Buckeyes fans that Harrison is not going anywhere.

“If you’re worried that Marvin Harrison Jr. is transferring to USC, please don’t,” he said.

Harrison Jr. is one of the best wide receivers in the country, coming off a season where he had 77 catches for 1,263 yards and 14 touchdowns. He has one more year left before he can enter the NFL Draft, and the Buckeyes need him if they want to make another Playoff run next year.

Luckily, for them, there doesn’t appear to be anything to the transfer rumors.