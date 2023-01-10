Social Media Reacts to TCU’s Underwhelming First Half Performance vs. Georgia

TCU has had the feel of a team destined for success this college football season, pulling off the improbable and scrapping its way into to the College Football Playoff national championship on Monday night.

Unfortunately for the Horned Frogs, defending champion Georgia was awaiting them in the title game.

The Bulldogs gave Sonny Dykes’s program all it could handle from the moment that Monday’s contest kicked off, racing out to a 38–7 halftime lead. Georgia outperformed TCU in every facet of the game, but the Horned Frogs also committed a handful of self-inflicted mistakes to dig themselves into a seemingly insurmountable hole.

TCU coughed up three turnovers in the first half, all of which Georgia quickly capitalized upon. The Bulldogs scored 17 points off of the Horned Frogs’ turnovers, which marked just one of the lopsided statistics that illustrated the difference between the two teams on Monday.

Georgia racked up 354 yards and 19 first downs in the first half, averaging a stunning 9.3 yards per play on offense. TCU managed to gain just five first downs and a total of 121 yards through the first two quarters.

All year long, the Horned Frogs have been one of the most uplifting stories in college football, amassing a 13–1 record and winning a Big 12 championship in Dykes’s first season with the team. Though TCU may have been the Cinderella that fans hoped for, the sports world was quick to take note that a fairytale ending may not be in the cards for the Horned Frogs after the dismal first half.