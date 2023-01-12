Collin Dieunerst, who is best known for going viral as the “Popeyes meme kid” when he was younger, is all grown up and collecting NIL money as a college athlete.

Dieunerst went viral on the now defunct “Vine” app in 2013 and is now a 19-year-old offensive lineman for Division II Lake Erie College, where he just finished up his redshirt-freshman season.

Dieunerst went viral over the weekend and was the subject of a social media push to get him paid through an NIL deal with Popeyes. Now on Thursday, it appears the dream has come true, after the fast food chain announced the deal on social media.

After his viral video as a nine-year-old, Dieunerst has secured his full-circle moment with an NIL deal with the fast food chain that made him internet famous. Now not only will he be internet famous once again, but he’ll be getting paid in the process.

Not too bad for a 10-year-old meme.