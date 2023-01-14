Tom Brady has signed many jerseys and footballs in his career as players want mementos of their time playing with or against the future hall-of-famer. Yet, one time, that seemed to backfire on the quarterback.

Brady revealed that Buccaneers teammate Logan Ryan asked him to sign a football, but unbeknownst to him, that ball was the last pass he threw as a Patriot. In the 2020 AFC wild-card game, Ryan intercepted Brady for a pick-six with just nine seconds left in a Titans win over New England. Brady would hit free agency just months later and sign with Tampa Bay.

The Tampa Bay quarterback revealed the ball on Twitter, and joked that he was upset with Ryan.

Ryan and Brady have spent years as teammates, first for four seasons with the Patriots and then this year with the Buccaneers. Therefore, the two have a good enough relationship for this joke to land.

In his career, Ryan has 21 interceptions combined in the regular and postseason, but that one is probably his most memorable.