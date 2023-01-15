49ers’ Brock Purdy Has Superb Reaction to LeBron James’s Praise

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy won his first playoff game on Saturday, beating the Seahawks, 41–23, in a wild-card matchup at Levi’s Stadium.

This major win inspired ample praise for Purdy, including a comment from one sports superstar: LeBron James.

The Lakers star, who often reacts to major sporting events on social media, tweeted “PURDY GOT GAME!!!!!!!!!” on Saturday.

The rookie quarterback was told about James’s tweet during his postgame press conference, and he was pleasantly surprised one of the sports world’s all-time greats would offer him such high praise.

“LeBron said that?” Purdy said with a smile. “Oh, that’s sweet. That’s awesome. That’s so cool.”

Needless to say, Purdy was pretty happy about having James say something so kind about him. In his first postseason appearance, Purdy completed 18 of 30 passes for 332 yards and three touchdowns.

With 49ers quarterbacks Trey Lance and Jimmy Garoppolo still out, Purdy is expected to start for the remainder of the postseason.