49ers coach Kyle Shanahan is not as “optimistic” about quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo returning for the playoffs as some thought he might be.

The quarterback suffered a foot injury on Sunday vs. the Dolphins and was originally believed to be out for the season. However, further evaluation discovered that Garoppolo did not sustain a Lisfranc injury, meaning he does not have to undergo surgery.

With a timeline of Garoppolo’s potential return set at seven to eight weeks, fans thought it’d be perfect timing for the quarterback to help out the team in the playoffs. But, Shanahan thinks it’s still too big of a “what if” to know for sure whether Garoppolo will return.

“There’s that way outside chance late in the playoffs,” Shanahan said, via ESPN’s Adam Schefter. “But it’s just an outside chance. We’re not real optimistic about that.”

So, even with the good news the 49ers received on Tuesday about the quarterback’s injury, it sounds like Shanahan doesn’t believe Garoppolo will play again this season.

The 49ers will start Brock Purdy, who was the final pick in the 2022 NFL draft, in the meantime. Week 1 starting quarterback Trey Lance is also out for the season with an ankle injury.