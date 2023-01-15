The Jaguars pulled off one of the biggest comebacks in NFL playoff history on Saturday night, overcoming a 27-point deficit to defeat the Chargers and move on to the divisional round.

Jacksonville quarterback Trevor Lawrence threw four interceptions in the first half, allowing Los Angeles to take a 27-0 lead. But, after Jacksonville scored a touchdown late in the first half, the Jaguars outscored the Chargers 24-3 in the second half to win the game.

Lawrence’s second-half stats included over 200 yards passing with three touchdowns and no interceptions. In his first playoff game, the numbers before and after halftime couldn’t be more different.

Afterward, Lawrence posted the perfect meme to sum up the Jaguars’ win.

“They had us in the first half, not gonna lie,” it said.

Lawrence and the victorious Jaguars now await the results of Sunday’s games to learn whom they will oppose in next weekend’s divisional round.