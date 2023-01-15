Josh Allen may have been able to establish himself as one of the most dynamic players in the NFL today, but color commentator Tony Romo took his praise of the Bills quarterback just a bit too far during Sunday’s AFC wild-card game against the Dolphins.

Allen put Buffalo on the board first with a first-quarter touchdown pass to tight end Dawson Knox, who made a spectacular one-handed grab for the score. When going over the replay with play-by-play man Jim Nantz, Romo lauded the effort of the two-time Pro Bowler, but then took it upon himself to bestow a nickname on the Bills signal-caller.

“This is why Josh Allen is Mr. January,” Romo exclaimed after the touchdown pass.

Though seemingly well-intentioned, Romo’s remark was a head-scratcher for a few reasons. For one, Allen has never made a Super Bowl, which feels like a pre-requisite for any player to be dubbed “Mr. January.”

On top of his lack of Super Bowl appearances, Allen is just 3–3 in six career postseason starts heading into Sunday’s game. The 26-year-old has posted impressive individual stat lines in the playoffs, throwing 14 touchdowns compared to just one interception, but he’s played in just one AFC championship game.

So, while Romo did his best to anoint Allen as “Mr. January” on Sunday, NFL fans and media members weren’t having it.