The Cowboys were able to get their first playoff win in the Mike McCarthy era on Monday night against the Buccaneers and immediately after the game, one star player took a shot at an ESPN personality.

Stephen A. Smith has built a reputation for not only torturing Dallas, but belittling both the team and its fans. For years, he has stuck to his theory that the Cowboys will always crumble and fall short whenever there’s hope for the franchise, so it appears Trevon Diggs has had enough. While still on the field after the 31–14 win, the cornerback fired back.

“We just won,” Diggs said. “Stephen A., watch your mouth.”

Clearly, the Cowboys (12–5) locker room has Smith on its mind and the players are relishing in the win by rubbing it in his face. Dallas has struggled at times this season, but their dominant victory over the Buccaneers (8–9) must have felt good after getting eliminated in last year’s wild-card round.

But now, they won’t face a team that was below .500 as they’ll get a chance to play against the 49ers (13–4). San Francisco is the team that knocked them out of the playoffs last year.

Kickoff is scheduled for Sunday at 6:30 p.m. ET. on Fox.