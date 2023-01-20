Zach LaVine Explains Reasons Behind His Jersey Numbers in Wholesome Interaction

A young fan made Bulls star Zach LaVine smile from ear to ear following Chicago’s 126–108 win over the Pistons in Paris on Thursday.

The young French fan expressed his admiration for LaVine in the post-game press conference before asking him a question.

“I wear the number eight when I play basketball with my club because you’re my idol,” the young fan said, via English translation. “So, I was wondering why do you wear this number, and who was your idol when you were my age?”

LaVine said, before answering the fan’s questions, “I appreciate it first of all, my man.”

LaVine went on to explain that he wears the No. 8 after his idol, Kobe Bryant, who first wore the number when he started with the Lakers. However, the Bulls star wore the No. 14 for his dad when he was in high school, he said.

“I looked up to Kobe and Michael [Jordan] as a lot of kids growing up in the 90s did,” LaVine continued. “I always try to do everything he did mindset wise, hard work, so being in that position where I get somebody like you idolizing me, man, it’s full circle, so I appreciate it.”

Now the fan has quite the story to tell his basketball camp.