LeBron James Defends Shannon Sharpe After Lakers-Grizzlies Incident

The Lakers defeated the Grizzlies on Friday night, but the focus on the game was more about what happened off the court than on. Fox Sports analyst Shannon Sharpe got into it with the Grizzlies, which included Ja Morant’s father Tee, leading to incidents with Steven Adams and Dillon Brooks, among others.

Sharpe told ESPN’s Dave McMenamin that he was heckling Brooks, saying he couldn’t guard LeBron James, and Brooks wasn’t too happy about that. After the game, Brooks called Sharpe a “regular pedestrian,” and argued he shouldn’t be allowed back at the game after the incident.

James, however, defended Sharpe, like Sharpe has defended him through the years.

“I ride with Shannon 365 days—366 on a leap year—24/7. So that’s my guy,” James said. “I always got his back. And he’s got mine. He can talk with the best of them, for sure.”

For years, Sharpe has been an analyst on Undisputed, debating known LeBron-hater Skip Bayless. The former tight end has argued in favor of James for so long, and clearly the Lakers star has noticed.