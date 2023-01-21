Following the second quarter of Friday night’s game between the Lakers and Grizzlies in Los Angeles, a shouting match broke out involving notable names at Crypto.com arena.

Fox analyst Shannon Sharpe and Tee Morant, the father of Memphis star Ja Morant, were seen shouting at one another courtside and needed to be separated by several team staffers, arena security and even game officials.

It’s unclear what triggered the incident, but Tee Morant and Grizzlies center Steven Adams were shouting at Sharpe as the teams were heading to the locker room for halftime.

Sharpe issued a brief statement to ESPN’s Dave McMenamin to explain his side of the incident.

“They didn’t want this smoke, Dave,” Sharpe said. “They do all that talking and jockeying and I ain’t about that jockeying. It started with Dillon Brooks. I said he was too small to guard LeBron. He said, F--- me. I said ‘F--- you’ back. He started to come at me and I said, ‘You don’t want these problems.’ And then Ja came out of nowhere talking. He definitely didn’t want these problems. Then the dad came and he obviously didn’t want no problems. But I wanted anything they had. Don’t let these fools fool you now.”

Sounds look good old fashioned courtside trash talking gone wrong in downtown Los Angeles. This is surely not the last we’ll hear of this incident.