Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Reveals Who Was the Easiest Team to Play During 2022 Season

Blue Jays first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. did not hesitate to share which team he thought was the easiest to play against during the 2022 season.

At an event with young students on Friday, one student asked the panel of Blue Jays players who they thought was their easiest opponent last season. While the rest of the players stayed silent, Guerrero Jr. raised his hand and knew his answer right away: the Yankees.

His answer sparked a laugh with the crowd.

The first baseman’s answer was a bit surprising to some since the Yankees won more contests against their AL East opponents. New York won 11 of their 19 meetings in the 2022 season.

Out of the teams in the AL East, the Blue Jays actually had the worst record vs. the Yankees than the rest of the division, according to StatMuse. For example, the Blue Jays held a 16–3 record over the Red Sox last season.

The Blue Jays also finished one place behind the Yankees in the final American League standings. New York led the league with 99 wins, while Toronto won 92 games.