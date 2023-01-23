Mattress Mack Reacts to $2M Loss, Offers Advice for Dak Prescott

Texas furniture magnate Jim “Mattress Mack” McIngvale continued to place big money on Texas sports teams when he made a $2 million bet on the Cowboys to beat the 49ers in the divisional playoff round Sunday night. Unfortunately for Mack, this time there was no big payout.

Dallas’s 19–12 loss cost McIngvale big, and he offered Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott some humorous advice after the loss. It’s nice he’s taking the loss well.

“Hey Dak, Mattress Mack here. I just lost $2 million,” McIngvale said while wearing a Prescott jersey. “I got some advice for you: get rid of that Sleep Number mattress and get a Tempur-Pedic. You’ll get much better results!”

It’s unlikely Prescott’s mattress led him to throwing two interceptions in the matchup, but perhaps it wouldn’t hurt to switch things up and take the advice. The Cowboys signal-caller finished the game with 206 yards on 23-for-37 passing and just one touchdown pass. He led the NFL in picks this past season with 15 and has a long offseason ahead of him yet again.