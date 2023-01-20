Mattress Mack Places $2 Million Bet on Cowboys-49ers Game

Jim “Mattress Mack” McIngvale is back to place a hefty bet on a team from Texas, this time in the NFL’s playoff divisional round.

Mack reportedly bet over $2 million total on the Cowboys at +170 and +165 odds to upset the 49ers in Sunday’s NFC tilt, according to Action Network’s Avery Yang. He stands to win a whopping $3.35 million if Dallas is able to pull out the victory and punch its ticket to the conference championship game.

The last time Mattress Mack pushed his chips in on a team from the Dallas-Ft. Worth area, his plan backfired. Earlier this month, the 71-year-old placed a total of about $3 million on the TCU moneyline and point-spread (+12.5) against Georgia in the College Football Playoff national championship game. Those bets crashed and burned as the Horned Frogs got walloped by the Bulldogs, falling 65–7 in the title contest.

Still, Mack is just a few months removed from winning an incredible $75 million on the Astros in a World Series so it seems like he’ll continue siding with franchises in Texas, this time by backing America’s Team.

The Cowboys will enter this weekend’s road playoff game as 3.5-point underdogs, according to SI Sportsbook. That’s because the NFC East club has to take on a streaking Niners team that’s gone undefeated since rookie seventh-rounder Brock Purdy took over at quarterback.

However, Dallas just blasted Tom Brady and Tampa Bay in the wild-card round on Monday night, meaning that Dak Prescott and company are coming in with some momentum of their own.

The Cowboys will take on the 49ers at 6:30 p.m. ET on Sunday evening.