Micah Parsons Jabs Deebo Samuel on Instagram After Cowboys’ Loss to 49ers

Micah Parsons had a few choice words for 49ers star receiver Deebo Samuel on Sunday night after the Cowboys were eliminated from the postseason in a 19–12 divisional round loss in Santa Clara.

Parsons was quick to respond to Samuel over a celebratory Instagram post, captioned “Don’t Poke the Bear,” that included a blatant reference to the Cowboys’ star pass rusher among its five slides. The slide with Parsons’s picture featured a recent quote from the man himself saying, “This is who I wanted,” in regards to facing the 49ers again after losing to them in Dallas in the wild-card round last season.

Clearly not amused by the post or Samuel’s jab, Parsons offered a half-hearted congratulations along with a jab of his own about the wideout’s performance.

“Lol what did you do today fam lol ?! But congrats on the win ! But don’t put me in this weak ass slide,” Parsons wrote in the comment section.

To Parsons’s point, the often-explosive Samuel didn’t exactly stuff the stat sheet against the Cowboys, finishing with only four receptions for 45 yards and 11 yards on four carries. But, while Samuel may not have had the individual numbers in the win to support his trash talk, the dynamic wideout would likely take that outcome 10 times out of 10 if it meant his team is staying in the postseason.

As for the Cowboys and Parsons, who recorded four tackles, one pass deflection and a QB hit in the loss, Sunday’s performance turned out to be their last as the effort on either side of the ball wasn’t enough to get the job done. Meanwhile, Samuel, who has yet to respond to Parsons, and the Niners walked away with the last laugh as they’ll move on to their second consecutive NFC championship game and their third in four seasons.