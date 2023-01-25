Justin Jefferson Reacts to NFL MVP Finalist Announcement

The 2022 season NFL honors finalists were announced on Wednesday, and Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson gave an honest response to him being a finalist for this season’s NFL MVP.

The five finalists include quarterbacks Joe Burrow, Patrick Mahomes, Jalen Hurts and Josh Allen, while Jefferson is the only non-quarterback candidate left.

It sounds like the wide receiver doesn’t think he has a chance to win the MVP title based on the tweet he sent out after the news broke.

“I’m honored just to be a candidate,” Jefferson said with a laughing emoji.

The last non-quarterback to win the NFL MVP title was a fellow Viking, running back Adrian Peterson in 2012. However, a wide receiver has never won the MVP award, meaning Jefferson would be the first one in history if he takes home the title.

In his third year in the league, Jefferson posted his best season so far, finishing with 128 receptions for 1,809 yards and eight touchdowns in 17 regular season games. Jefferson led the league in receptions and receiving yards this season. He averaged 106.4 yards per game, and his completion percentage finished at 69.6%.

The winner will be announced at the NFL honors on Feb. 9.