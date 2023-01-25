Yankees’ Aaron Judge Details the Process of Picking His Walk-up Song

Walk-up songs are easily a fan favorite at a baseball game, and while players can choose the tune that’ll be associated with their name, the process is lengthy, at least for Aaron Judge.

The Yankees outfielder—and now the 16th captain in franchise history—joked with Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show about how selecting a walk-up song “is by far the toughest decision any baseball player has to make in the off season.” In 2022, it was “Hello” by Pop Smoke, and now he’s on the hunt for his next song. But the process annoys one person in particular: his wife, Samantha Bracksieck.

“I make a whole playlist. I have about 30, 40 songs. I’m in my car. My wife gets mad at me,” Judge told Fallon. “I’ll be sitting there and I’ll be like, ‘Ok, this one. Now batting, number 99, Aaron Judge,” and play it and then you know start it over and I’ll be like ‘What’d you think? Was that it? No? Ok, next one.’”

Judge is returning to the Yankees after signing a nine-year, $360 million deal. Speculation surrounded the outfielder during the offseason after he rejected a seven-year, $213.5 million offer from the team and went on to have a historic campaign in New York, walloping 62 home runs, 131 RBIs and batting .311/.425/.686 in 2022.