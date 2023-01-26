Grizzlies star Ja Morant has emerged as one of the best guards in the NBA over the last few seasons.

Morant, who is in his fourth season in the league, is averaging 27.3 points, 8.0 assists and 5.5 rebounds per game on 46.5% shooting from the floor.

As Morant has emerged as one of the league’s best players, there may be another member of his family who is an up-and-coming star: his sister Teniya.

Teniya, who is a senior at Houston High School in Germantown, Tenn., went viral on Wednesday for a highlight film showing her slicing and dicing the competition in recent high school games.

Morant scored 20 points and added 10 rebounds in Houston’s 65–51 win over Arlington High School on Tuesday night.

It will be interesting to see where Teniya ends up playing college basketball next year, but it’s clear she’s got the game to play at the next level.