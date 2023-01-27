Kelce Parents Share Why They Chose Eagles Game Over Chiefs on Sunday

With the Eagles and Chiefs playing on Sunday, it will be the first time that both Kelce brothers are playing in championship games on the same day. As a result, the Kelce parents had to make a decision about which game to attend.

Last weekend, the Kelces attended Kansas City’s game against Jacksonville on Saturday afternoon to watch Travis, but couldn’t make it to the Eagles-Giants game since that was played on Saturday night. So, this week the Kelces will be in Philadelphia to watch Jason.

“I decided, ‘Alright, I’m gonna go to the Chiefs-Jags game, because that’s never happened before, and then go to the championship for Jason,’” Donna Kelce, the NFL stars’ mother, said. “I knew I was gonna go to one for each.”

Ed Kelce agreed that this was the right order.

“My best chance at seeing both boys in a playoff game is going to Kansas City then to Philly,” he said.

The NFC championship game is the early game on Sunday, so the Kelces plan on going to a bar in Philadelphia afterwards to watch the Chiefs play.

This year also appears to be the best chance for the Kelce brothers to play in the Super Bowl, which would present a fascinating predicament for their parents.

“It’s your hopes and dreams coming true, but it’s your worst fears,” Donna said. “Somebody’s gonna go home a loser and neither one of them lose very well.”