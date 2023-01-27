The Clemson men’s basketball team announced Thursday that starting guard Brevin Galloway is considered to be day-to-day with an abdominal issue, but according to the senior himself, there may be a bit more to the story.

Taking to his Instagram stories Thursday night, Galloway revealed he would be out for the next seven days. He also offered up some rather crude details about his injury that caught the attention of the college basketball world.

Be forewarned, the following description is a bit graphic:

“So this morning I went to lift. I came back; I took a nap. I woke up from my nap, and my balls and my nut sack were exploded,” Galloway said rather calmly in the video. He said that he then went to the doctor and underwent surgery a few hours later to remedy the situation.

“I don’t know what happened to my balls,” Galloway continued. “I guess they were trying to be like basketballs.

“But we made it. Now, I’m going to be spoiled for the next 48 hours, and I will be back in a uniform shortly.”

Stadium’s Jeff Goodman reported he spoke with Clemson coach Brad Brownell and asked him about Galloway’s video on the phone Thursday night. Perhaps wisely, Brownell responded with “no comment.”

Galloway, a former College of Charleston and Boston College transfer, has been a steady contributor for the 17–4 (9–1 ACC) Tigers this season, averaging 10.6 points, 2.5 rebounds and 2.6 assists in 21 games played. However, if the timeline he provided in his Instagram video proves to be accurate, he’ll miss at least the team’s next two games against Florida State and Boston College.

Clemson will return to the court Saturday at 5 p.m. ET in Tallahassee against the 7–14 Seminoles.